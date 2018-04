BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said the outlook for another interest rate cut remains unchanged despite the monthly inflation rate slowing to a nine-month low in March.

The central bank is still planning for a moderate reduction in interest rates at its next meeting, followed by a pause to evaluate the impact of recent actions, Goldfajn told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)