Brazilian central bank's international affairs director resigns

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank director Fernanda Nechio has resigned for personal reasons, central bank head Roberto Campos Neto said in a statement on Thursday.

Campos Neto appointed economist Fernanda Magalhães Rumenos Guardado as the new international affairs and corporate risks director. Guardado will take the helm as soon as her name is approved by the Senate. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte and Isabel Versiani Editing by Chris Reese )