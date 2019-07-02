Bonds News
Brazil's Campos Neto says recovery will be gradual, dependent on reforms

July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian Central Bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto reinforced on Tuesday the bank’s belief that Brazil’s economy will recover gradually, and will be affected by the success or failure of a number of proposed economic reforms.

“Fiscal sustainability is fundamental to reducing risks, increasing confidence and investment, and, consequently, sustaining long-term growth,” Campos Neto said at an event in Zurich, according to a central bank presentation.

