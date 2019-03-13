Brazil's central bank head vows greater openness to foreign investors

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new central bank president Roberto Campos Neto on Wednesday pledged to make Brazil more attractive to foreign investors, while expanding credit to small domestic firms and increasing the presence of fintechs across the economy.

In his first public address as governor, he said the central bank must build on the gains delivered by a monetary policy path of his predecessor Ilan Goldfajn characterized by “caution, serenity and perseverance.” (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Leslie Adler)