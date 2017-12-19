FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 19, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's central bank lowers reserve requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank has lowered the reserve requirements for banks effective Jan. 2, a decision that will release 6.5 billion reais ($1.98 billion) in deposited funds into the economy, it said in a circular issued on Tuesday.

The bank also decided that its monetary policy committee will no longer indicate bias when setting interest rates, and will not necessarily have to meet on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. ($1 = 3.2899 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.