Brazil's central bank lowers reserve requirements

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank has lowered the reserve requirements for banks effective Jan. 2, a decision that will release 6.5 billion reais ($1.98 billion) in deposited funds into the economy, it said in a circular issued on Tuesday.

The bank also decided that its monetary policy committee will no longer indicate bias when setting interest rates, and will not necessarily have to meet on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. ($1 = 3.2899 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)