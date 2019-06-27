Brazil's Guedes says cenbank may free up $26 bln in banks' reserves

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that the country’s central bank may free up roughly 100 billion reais ($26.09 billion) in reserve requirements in the national banking system.

Cutting banks’ reserve requirement would spur lending to the private sector, Guedes said, without saying when this might happen.

On Wednesday, the central bank eased reserve requirements and freed up $4.2 billion in banks’ reserve requirements on time deposits. But on Thursday, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said that while reducing reserve requirements remained a broad aim for the bank, it is no substitute for monetary policy aimed at stimulating economic activity.

Guedes has been working to reduce the high concentration of state-controlled lenders, which account for almost half of outstanding loans in Brazil.