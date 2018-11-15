UPDATE 1-Banco Santander executive to head Brazilian central bank -minister

(Adds details on incoming central bank president)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s incoming right-wing government on Thursday named a senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA as the next head of the central bank, the latest sign President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is assembling a business friendly economic team.

Bolsonaro’s choice for economy minister, Paulo Guedes, said in a statement that economist Roberto Campos Neto had accepted the post of central bank president. The Senate must approve his appointment.

Guedes, himself a trained economist and investment banker, said that Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, who has been in office since April, had also been invited to stay on.

Campos Neto will take the place of central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, who had also been sounded out about his interest in staying in the post, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldfajn congratulated Campos Neto in a statement, saying he was an “experienced and recognized professional, with a broad view of the financial system and the national and international economy.”

Goldfajn said he was leaving for personal reasons, but would stay on until Campos Neto could formally take up the position.

University of California-trained Campos Neto worked for Banco Bozano Simonsen from 1996 to 1999 before it was taken over by Spain’s Santander.

He is the grandson of another noted Brazilian economist, Roberto de Oliveira Campos, who was the planning minister in the first years of Brazil’s 1964 to 1985 military dictatorship.

The prospective treasury secretary Mansueto was educated at the University of Sao Paulo and MIT and he is a veteran of public sector institutions, such as Ipea, a government institute that provides guidance on economic policy, and Brazil’s finance ministry. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by Aluisio Alves, Iuri Dantas and Camila Moreira in Sao Paulo; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by James Dalgleish and Grant McCool)