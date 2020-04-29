UPDATE 1-Brazil's banks may need up to $13 bln in capital to face crisis - central bank

(Adds stress test details)

By Isabel Versiani

BRASÍLIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Stress tests conducted by Brazil’s central bank show in the COVID-19 pandemic worst-case scenario, Brazilian banks would need around 70 billion reais ($13 billion) in additional capital to face higher loan-loss provisions, according to a Financial Stability report released on Wednesday.

This amounts to 7.2% of Brazilian banks’ total capital, according to the regulator.

The report also said Brazilian banks could take up to three years to get back to their previous profitability and capital levels and that one additional risk factor are court and legislative decisions suspending credit payments.

Loan-loss provisions may reach 395 billion reais, taking into account companies likely to be the hardest hit by the crisis, besides their suppliers and employees.

Among companies, industries most likely to struggle are power, manufacturing, transportation, services and retail, the report said.

Due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy, defaults by consumers and small companies may surpass peaks reached amid Brazil’s recession in 2016 and 2017, respectively, the central bank added.

Still, the central bank highlighted that recent government measures to help banks, companies and consumers weather the crisis are likely to alleviate the pressure on Brazil’s financial system. ($1 = 5.4957 reais) (Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Jonathan Oatis)