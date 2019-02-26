UPDATE 2-Brazil's Campos Neto stresses disciplined spending, controlled inflation

(Adds additional comments from Campos Neto, byline)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil’s incoming central bank governor, said on Tuesday that controlling inflation and reining in public spending were critical to supporting economic growth, and much work needed to be done to secure Brazil’s economic recovery.

At his senate confirmation hearing, Campos Neto indicated that there would be little change, if any, to monetary policy, echoing the central bank’s current stance that decisions are based on “caution, serenity and perseverance.”

Campos Neto is a senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA. He was a University of California-trained economist, but still very much in the orthodox mould, and has spent his career in banking and market trading.

He is the grandson of another noted Brazilian economist, Roberto de Oliveira Campos, who was planning minister in the first years of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, and Brazil’s representative at the Bretton Woods conference in 1944.

His lengthy experience in banking and trading makes him acutely aware of the impact central bank policy decisions and communications have on markets, analysts and contemporaries say.

In the Tuesday address, Campos Neto said the country must keep opening up capital markets to foreign and domestic investors, while avoiding inflationary stimulus or state intervention. His rhetoric largely mirrored that of several advisers to President Jair Bolsonaro, most of whom are pushing for an overhaul to the nation’s costly public pension system and a broad series of privatizations.

He also projected that Brazil’s economy would perform better this year than last, thanks in part to reforms the government is promoting. The central bank has displayed “maturity” in keeping inflation under control, he added.

It is unlikely Campos Neto will deviate from the path laid out by departing central bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn.

Interest rates have been held at a record low 6.50 percent for almost a year, and the current market consensus is that they will be kept there for the remainder of this year.

Economic growth has slowed in recent months, weakening what was already a sluggish recovery from the 2015-16 recession. Global growth is softening, and it is unclear how much Congress will water down Bolsonaro’s pension reform bill.

“While his market knowledge could make him adopt a more forceful stance at some point, the need to build credibility, particularly at the beginning of his tenure, would favor prudence,” said a U.S.-based source with first-hand experience of Brazilian markets.