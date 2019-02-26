UPDATE 4-Brazil's Campos Neto stresses tight spending, controlled inflation

(Adds confirmation of Campos Neto in Senate’s economic committee)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil’s incoming central bank governor, said on Tuesday that controlling inflation and reining in public spending were critical to supporting economic growth, and much work needed to be done to secure Brazil’s economic recovery.

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Campos Neto indicated there would be little change, if any, to monetary policy, echoing the central bank’s current stance that decisions are based on “caution, serenity and perseverance.”

The Senate’s economic committee unanimously confirmed Campos Neto’s nomination to head the central bank. It will now be put to a full Senate vote, perhaps later on Tuesday.

Campos Neto is a senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA. A University of California-trained economist, he has spent his career in banking and market trading and is acutely aware of the impact central bank policy decisions and communications have on markets, analysts say.

In the Tuesday address, Campos Neto said the country must keep opening up capital markets to foreign and domestic investors, while avoiding inflationary stimulus or state intervention.

His rhetoric largely mirrored that of several advisers to President Jair Bolsonaro, most of whom are pushing for an overhaul to the nation’s costly public pension system and a broad series of privatizations.

Campos Neto predicted Brazil’s economy would perform better this year than last, thanks in part to reforms the government is promoting.

Brazilian interest rates have been held at a record low 6.50 percent bu economic growth has slowed in recent months, weakening what was already a sluggish recovery from the 2015-16 recession.

“While his market knowledge could make him adopt a more forceful stance at some point, the need to build credibility, particularly at the beginning of his tenure, would favor prudence,” said a U.S.-based source with first-hand experience of Brazilian markets.

Campos Neto refused to discuss whether Brazil should sell any of its $375 billion reserves, adding that it is something which will require more analysis.

International FX reserves serve as an insurance policy in times of crisis, he said.

“The price of that insurance is much lower now,” he said, noting the narrowing of the spread between U.S. and Brazilian interest rates to less than 400 basis points from over 1,200 bps a couple of years ago.

Campos Neto also said more steps must be taken to increase efficiency and competition in the financial system, and implement the latest and best technology across the banking sector. (Reporting and writing by Jamie McGeeer; additional writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Richard Chang and Tom Brown)