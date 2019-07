ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil could raise more money than previously expected from the sale of public assets, Roberto Campos Neto, the president of the country’s central bank, said on Tuesday.

“We need to reduce the size of the state, selling public assets,” Campos Neto told an event in Zurich. “The estimated return to the treasury is bigger than expected... there are many operations which are happening.” (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)