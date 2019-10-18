Brazil's weaker real hasn't hit inflation - cenbank governor

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Central Bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that the recent weakening of the real against the dollar has not hit inflation, adding that there was room for a cut in Brazil’s benchmark Selic interest rate.

At a news conference in Washington D.C., where he attended events at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings, Campos Neto also noted that Brazil’s exchange rate is floating and that the bank only intervenes when there is a liquidity gap in the market. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Alison Williams)