Bradesco expects Brazilian companies to raise up to $4.5 billion by year-end

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA expects Brazilian companies to raise up to 15 billion reais ($4.54 billion) in new share offerings by year-end, executive director Renato Ejnisman said on Tuesday.

Ejnisman said the companies are rushing with filings to issue shares and debt to avoid volatility expected before presidential elections in October 2018. The investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA is hosting a conference in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday with 90 Latin American companies.