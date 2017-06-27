FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Brazil's São Paulo state to launch in July roadshow for CESP sale
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in 2 months

Brazil's São Paulo state to launch in July roadshow for CESP sale

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's São Paulo state will send officials and advisors to China, Europe and North America next month to meet investors interested in the privatization of state-controlled power firm CESP, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

CESP, or Cia Energética de São Paulo SA, manages three hydroelectric dams with a combined capacity of 1.65 gigawatts. The source, who asked not to be named, said the sale price will take into account an expected compensation from the federal government for expired and yet-to-expire operating licenses for some power generation assets. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.