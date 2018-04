BRASILIA, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Tuesday that the country would appeal to the WTO in its dispute with the EU over chicken import restrictions.

“We have all the necessary reasons and propose the opening of panel at the WTO to discuss these questions,” Maggi said. A panel is the first step in the WTO dispute resolution process. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Roberto Samora Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)