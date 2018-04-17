Brazil ag minister: EU uses sanitary barriers without technical grounds

BRASÍLIA, April 17 (Reuters) - The European Union uses sanitary barriers without technical grounds and does not comply with World Trade Organization rules with respect to salted chicken exports from Brazil, a Brazilian government official told a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking after returning from a trade mission in Brussels last week aimed at convincing Europe not to ban Brazilian poultry products, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said Brazil sold $317 million worth of fresh salted chicken to the EU last year. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)