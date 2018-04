SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian agriculture ministry will allow food company BRF SA, which was involved in a food safety scandal, to resume production at certain plants that export to the European Union, according to an official document dated April 17 sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministry had temporarily interrupted production and certification of BRF’s poultry exports to the EU in mid-March. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)