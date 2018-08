SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s chicken exports rose to a record monthly high in July as shipments picked up following the end of a truckers’ strike in May, meat group ABPA said on Wednesday after the government released fresh trade data.

Chicken exports rose almost 21 percent in July from the same month a year earlier to 463,100 tonnes, ABPA said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by James Dalgleish)