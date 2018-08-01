UPDATE 1-Brazil chicken exports hit record high in July

(Adds details from ABPA statement, context)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s chicken exports rose to a record monthly high in July following the end of a truckers’ strike in May, meat industry group ABPA said on Wednesday after the government released fresh trade data for a wide range of products.

Chicken exports, including fresh and processed products, rose by almost 21 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, to 463,100 tonnes. That volume generated revenues of $711 million in the period, according to ABPA.

“The record high exports are a direct consequence of the reestablishment of shipments after the end of road blockades,” said Francisco Turra, head of ABPA, referring to an 11-day protest that crippled Brazil’s roads.

He also said that July’s data reflected “a normalization” of the government’s calculation method for trade figures.

The data indicate the industry may be gradually recovering from the effects of the truckers’ strike. At the same time it is able to redirect chicken sales to countries that have not imposed barriers on Brazilian meat products.

Earlier this year, the European Union banned Brazilian chicken exports from certain meat purveyors due to sanitary concerns. China also approved in June temporary anti-dumping deposits on Brazil’s chicken imports.

Detailed information on the destination of Brazil’s chicken exports in July will only be available around Aug. 10, a press representative for ABPA said.

Under the government’s new trade calculation methodology, Brazilian chicken sales abroad averaged more than 320,000 tonnes per month, which is close to normal export levels for the sector, ABPA said.

Despite the strong July reading, Brazilian chicken exports this year still lag last year’s levels.

Between January and July, Brazil, the world’s largest chicken exporter, sold 2.3 million tonnes of chicken in foreign markets, 8.2 percent below the same period last year. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by James Dalgleish)