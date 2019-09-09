Brazil wants China to authorize more meat plants for exports

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will seek Chinese export approval for more meat production facilities such as slaughter houses and packing plants plants beyond the 25 authorized on Monday, according to Orlando Ribeiro, trade and foreign relations secretary at Brazil’s agriculture ministry.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Brazil-China Business Council on Monday, Ribeiro said the government is working with China to introduce a system of pre-approved meat establishments. He said China has very rigid sanitary controls. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)