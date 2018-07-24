China 2018 beef imports will rise to 1.2 mln tonnes -Brazil's Minerva CEO

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - China will import 1.2 million tonnes of beef this year, 23 percent more than in 2017, as demand for animal protein remains strong in Asia, an executive at Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said on Tuesday at an industry event.

Fernando Galletti de Queiroz, chief executive of South America’s largest beef exporter, said the growth of meat consumption in Asia is estimated at 57 percent this year. Demand is also strong in the Middle East, where meat consumption growth is estimated at 47 percent, the executive said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool)