FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
July 24, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

China 2018 beef imports will rise to 1.2 mln tonnes -Brazil's Minerva CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - China will import 1.2 million tonnes of beef this year, 23 percent more than in 2017, as demand for animal protein remains strong in Asia, an executive at Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said on Tuesday at an industry event.

Fernando Galletti de Queiroz, chief executive of South America’s largest beef exporter, said the growth of meat consumption in Asia is estimated at 57 percent this year. Demand is also strong in the Middle East, where meat consumption growth is estimated at 47 percent, the executive said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.