RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest card processor, said on Monday it would pay out 3.5 billion reais ($939.09 million) in dividends for the 2018 fiscal year.

The company also said it would pay dividends every quarter from now on, instead of twice a year, as it does now. ($1 = 3.7270 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)