CORRECTED-Brazil's Cielo eyes extra 450 mln reais savings this year -CEO

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian card payment processor Cielo SA will tighten controls on spending and save an additional 450 million reais ($87 million) on top of savings already budgeted for this year, Chief Executive Paulo Caffarelli said on Wednesday.

Speaking on an analyst call following second quarter results released late on Tuesday, Caffarelli also said he expects the central bank to give the go-ahead soon for its payments partnership with Facebook Inc’s messaging service WhatsApp.