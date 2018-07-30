UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo misses profit estimate amid fierce competition

(Adds quarterly results)

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest credit and debit card processor, missed analysts’ second-quarter profit estimate on Monday as a more competitive market for payment solution companies hurt its margin.

Cielo posted a recurring net income of 817.5 million reais ($219.33 million) in the second quarter, nearly 13 percent below Thomson Reuters analyst consensus and 17.8 percent below its profit a year earlier.

The card processor said in a securities filing it would pay out 3.5 billion reais ($939.09 million) in dividends for the 2018 fiscal year, to be paid in two installments.

The company also said it would pay dividends every quarter from now on, instead of twice a year, as it does now.