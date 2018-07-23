COFCO says Brazil needs more logistics investments

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil could compete better in global agriculture markets if it invested more to improve infrastructure and move grains more efficiently, an executive at COFCO International, the Chinese commodities trader, said on Monday.

Eduardo Gradiz Filho, head of grains and oilseeds for COFCO in the country, said during an agribusiness conference that Brazil still relies too much on road transport. Shipping soybeans from Brazil’s center-west to port costs up to 30 percent of the price of the oilseed, which is higher than in rival nations, he said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)