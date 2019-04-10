Brazil coffee exporter Terra Forte files for bankruptcy protection

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Terra Forte, one of the largest Brazilian coffee exporters, has filed for bankruptcy protection in a court in Campinas, in Sao Paulo state, a law firm representing the company said on Wednesday.

Law firm Freire, Assis, Sakamoto e Violante said Terra Forte was looking to restructure 1.1 billion reais ($288.2 million) in debt. It also said the exporter was seeking to raise 60 million reais in working capital from investors to maintain operations.