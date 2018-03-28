Brazil's Cecafé sees 2018-19 exports reaching 35 mln bags

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee exporters should ship abroad at least 35 million 60-kg bags in the 2018-19 crop, including green, instant and ground roasted coffee, Nelson Carvalhaes, head of exporters association Cecafé, said on Wednesday .

He did not provide a comparative number for the previous crop, but in the calendar year 2017 the country exported 30.9 million bags those types of coffees, said Cecafé.

Brazil is expected to produce a record coffee crop in 2018-19, seen by the government at 56.4 million bags. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)