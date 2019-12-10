Brazil's coffee shipments plunge 22% in November -exporters

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee exporters shipped 2.8 million 60-kg bags of green coffee to foreign markets in November, 22% less than in the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafé said on Tuesday.

Exports of arabica coffee fell 22% as well, to 2.59 million bags, while shipments of robusta coffee fell 13% to 204,694 bags, Cecafé said. Brazil harvested a smaller crop in 2019, and supplies of high-quality, export-type coffees were even smaller.