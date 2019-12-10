Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 10, 2019 / 7:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's coffee shipments plunge 22% in November -exporters

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee exporters shipped 2.8 million 60-kg bags of green coffee to foreign markets in November, 22% less than in the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafé said on Tuesday.

Exports of arabica coffee fell 22% as well, to 2.59 million bags, while shipments of robusta coffee fell 13% to 204,694 bags, Cecafé said. Brazil harvested a smaller crop in 2019, and supplies of high-quality, export-type coffees were even smaller.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below