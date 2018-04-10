UPDATE 1-Brazil green coffee exports fall 10 pct in March - Cecafé

(Adds details of Cecafé report, context)

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian green coffee exports fell in March to the lowest level in six years for that month, reflecting slow farmer selling and low supplies in the months preceding the harvest of a new crop, exporters association Cecafé reported on Tuesday.

Brazil’s green coffee exports fell 10.6 percent in March to 2.19 million 60-kg bags, Cecafé said.

Cecafé said export volumes in March were “within expectations,” adding that exporters are optimistic about the coming crop due to generally favorable climate conditions in producing regions.

Brazil’s new coffee crop, which the government projects at around 56 million bags, starts officially in July, but the first lots are expected to reach warehouses around May.

Brazilian farmers have been reluctant to deliver higher volumes to the market due to low global prices. Arabica coffee futures in New York have lost 10 percent year-to-date to 117,20 cents per pound.

Export volumes have also been affected by lower production as Brazil was going through its off-year in the biennial production cycle. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)