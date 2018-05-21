UPDATE 1-Brazil 2018-19 coffee output, yield at record highs -U.S. attache

(Recasts throughout; adds U.S. attaché forecasts) NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's coffee harvest will rise to a record 60.2 million 60-kg bags in the 2018-19 crop year, up 18 percent year-on-year as the world's biggest producer's yield was projected to reach the highest level ever, a U.S. attaché report showed on Monday. The U.S. attaché's production forecast is in line with other estimates for the crop year that will officially begin in July. "Good weather conditions supported fruit setting and filling, especially in robusta growing regions. In addition, the majority of the arabica trees are in the on-year of the biennial production cycle," the attaché reported. The Brazilian coffee yield for 2018-19 was projected at a record 29.2 bags per hectare, up from 25.2 bags per hectare in 2017-18. Robusta production in Brazil was forecast at 15.7 million bags, up from 12.4 million bags in 2017-18. Arabica output was pegged at 44.5 million bags versus 38.5 million bags this year. Coffee exports in 2018-19 were forecast at 35.3 million bags, up 16 percent from 2017-18, the attache said. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson Editing by Marguerita Choy)