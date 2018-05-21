FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2018 / 7:35 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Brazil 2018-19 coffee output, yield at record highs -U.S. attache

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Recasts throughout; adds U.S. attaché forecasts)
    NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's coffee harvest will
rise to a record 60.2 million 60-kg bags in the 2018-19 crop
year, up 18 percent year-on-year as the world's biggest
producer's yield was projected to reach the highest level ever,
a U.S. attaché report showed on Monday. 
    The U.S. attaché's production forecast is in line with other
estimates for the crop year that will officially begin in July.
    "Good weather conditions supported fruit setting and
filling, especially in robusta growing regions. In addition, the
majority of the arabica trees are in the on-year of the biennial
production cycle," the attaché reported.
    The Brazilian coffee yield for 2018-19 was projected at a
record 29.2 bags per hectare, up from 25.2 bags per hectare in
2017-18.
    Robusta production in Brazil was forecast at 15.7 million
bags, up from 12.4 million bags in 2017-18. Arabica output was
pegged at 44.5 million bags versus 38.5 million bags this year.
    Coffee exports in 2018-19 were forecast at 35.3 million
bags, up 16 percent from 2017-18, the attache said.

    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.