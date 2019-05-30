Brazil's coffee crop 22% harvested, ahead of average for period –report

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Harvest of Brazil’s 2019 coffee crop reached 22% of the area by May 28, ahead of the pace seen at this time last year and also faster than the average for the last five years, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday.

Farmers had collected 18% of the coffee late in May last year. The five-year average for this time is 19%, said Safras in a report.

Despite this year’s quick pace, Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said the harvest in some areas, particularly in arabica producing regions, was hampered lately by rains. Weather has been wetter-than-normal in central Brazil for the last two months.

Coffee prices rose in recent sessions in New York, with some traders citing cold and rainy weather in Brazil as one of the reasons. Prices had been depressed for a long time, having touched a 13-year low recently.

The consultancy expects the world’s largest exporter to produce 58.9 million bags of coffee this year, the highest-ever volume for an off-year in the biennial production cycle.

Based on its production estimate and the harvest pace, Safras said 13 million bags of coffee had been collected by farmers so far.