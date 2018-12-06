Brazil likely to produce another large coffee crop in 2019 - company

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2019 coffee crop is seen at 55 million (60-kg) bags after the record harvest of 60 million bags in 2018, according to a projection from Brazil’s largest coffee processing company, the 3corações coffee group.

The company estimates that arabica coffee production will fall to 35 million bags next year, compared to 44 million bags in 2018. It sees robusta coffee output growing to 20 million bags next year versus 16 million bags in 2018. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)