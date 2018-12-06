Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil likely to produce another large coffee crop in 2019 - company

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2019 coffee crop is seen at 55 million (60-kg) bags after the record harvest of 60 million bags in 2018, according to a projection from Brazil’s largest coffee processing company, the 3corações coffee group.

The company estimates that arabica coffee production will fall to 35 million bags next year, compared to 44 million bags in 2018. It sees robusta coffee output growing to 20 million bags next year versus 16 million bags in 2018. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.