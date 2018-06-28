FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 28, 2018 / 5:40 PM / in an hour

Brazil's coffee stocks at lowest level since 2012 -government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Coffee stocks in Brazil, the world’s top producer and exporter, were at 9.82 mln 60-kg bags at the end of the 2017/18 crop, 0.4 percent less than in a similar period a year earlier and the lowest volume since 2012, according to a report on Thursday.

A study produced by Brazil’s agricultural statistics agency Conab said stocks of arabica coffee at the end of the 2017/18 crop were at 8.96 million bags, while stocks of robusta coffee were at 867,557 bags, considering positions at the end of March. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.