June 28, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's coffee stocks at lowest level since 2012 -government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds report details, table)
    By Marcelo Teixeira
    SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Coffee stocks in Brazil, the
world's top producer and exporter, were at 9.82 million 60-kg
bags at the end of the 2017/18 crop, 0.4 percent less than at
the same time a year ago and the lowest level since 2012,
according to a report on Thursday.
    A study produced by Brazil's agricultural statistics agency
Conab said stocks of arabica coffee at the end of the 2017/18
crop were at 8.96 million bags, while stocks of robusta coffee
were at 867,557 bags, considering positions at the end of March.
    Conab said end stock levels remained stable despite lower
2017/18 production of 45 million bags, which could mean that
Brazil lost share in the global export market.
    The country is expected to harvest a record crop in 2018/19,
forecast by the government at 58 million bags.
    The agency said most of the stocks were in the hands of
private companies and cooperatives, with farmers holding only
marginal volumes.
    The government has only a small volume of 128,000 bags of
arabica, which was not added to the total since the objective of
the study is to estimate private coffee stocks.
    See a table below with numbers for stocks over the years.  

  BRAZIL'S COFFEE STOCKS AT END OF MARCH (MLN 60-KG BAGS)
 YEAR         ARABICA     ROBUSTA     TOTAL      PCT CHANGE
 2011          8.23        1.00        9.23         3.3
 2012          7.72        0.69        8.41        -8.9
 2013         10.71        1.12       11.83        40.6
 2014         14.16        1.05       15.21        28.6
 2015         12.98        1.38       14.36        -5.6
 2016         12.47        1.11       13.58        -5.4
 2017          8.87        0.99        9.86       -27.4
 2018          8.96        0.86        9.82        -0.4
 Source: Conab
    

 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira
Editing by Paul Simao)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
