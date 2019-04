SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 2.64 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in March, 14.2 pct more than the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafé said on Wednesday.

The world’s largest coffee producer and exporter shipped 2.47 million bags of arabica coffee, 10.4 percent more than in March 2018, and 172,740 bags of robusta, 125.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)