BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Brazil Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Wednesday that it is possible to resolve the ban on fresh beef exports to United States before he is expected to step down in April.

* The Agriculture Ministry is studying whether to remove a 20 percent tax on ethanol imported from the United States, Maggi said. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Mateus Maia Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)