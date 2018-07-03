FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 3, 2018 / 7:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's meat, sugar exports tumble in June, soy up -trade ministry

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds trade ministry report details, official's comment, table)
    By Marcelo Teixeira and Mateus Maia
    SÃO PAULO/BRASÍLIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Exports of Brazilian
meats and raw sugar in June were down sharply from a year
earlier, while shipments of soybeans and green coffee rose,
Trade Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
    Exports of sugar fell almost 1 million tonnes from June 2017
as mills held back sales with prices hovering near multi-year
lows. Cane processors are also ramping up ethanol production to
take advantage of a favorable price gap compared to gasoline in
the domestic market.
    Some commodities exports were hurt in June by transportation
problems following an 11-day protest by truckers starting in
late May that obstructed major highways nationwide.
    Meat exports were among the hardest hit, with volumes down
around 40 percent from a year ago. In addition to the truckers
strike, the sector has suffered with import bans on Brazilian
poultry from major trading partners such as the European Union.
    "We still had the impact of the protests in the first days
of June," said Abrão Neto, Brazil's foreign trade secretary.
    He said that meat shipments were particularly hurt.
Government data shows chicken exports fell 17 percent in the
first half of this year compared to the same period in 2017.
    Still, cooperatives and commodities traders still managed to
keep up soybean shipments even after an all-time record of 12.35
million tonnes in May. June exports of 10.42 million tonnes were
13 percent above the same month in 2017.
    Corn shipments were meager, however, at around 140,000
tonnes, down from more than half a million tonnes a year ago.
Planting of Brazil's largest corn crop (2nd corn crop or winter
corn) was delayed this year because of adverse weather, which
has likely pushed most corn export movement forward.         
    The following table provides details on the main commodities
exports:
     
     Commodity       June 18      May 18     June 17
 Coffee (mln bag)      2.16        1.41        1.91
 Soybeans (mln T)     10.42       12.35        9.20
  Soymeal (mln T)      1.56        1.65        1.39
  Soyoil (mln T)      0.126       0.123       0.164
 Sugar (raw,mln T)     1.71        1.81        2.64
   Pulp (mln T)        1.42        1.27        1.36
   Pork (mln T)        0.29        0.41        0.54
   Beef (mln T)        0.54        0.90        0.99
  Poultry (mln T)     0.218       0.314       0.343
 Iron ore (mln T)      35.3        38.9        33.7
 Crude oil (mln T)     2.86        3.78        6.19
   Corn (mln T)       0.142        0.56       0.563
  Ethanol (mln L)     131.8        90.7       160.1
 
    

 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Mateus Maia; editing by
Grant McCool)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.