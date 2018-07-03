UPDATE 1-Brazil's meat, sugar exports tumble in June, soy up -trade ministry

(Adds trade ministry report details, official's comment, table) By Marcelo Teixeira and Mateus Maia SÃO PAULO/BRASÍLIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Exports of Brazilian meats and raw sugar in June were down sharply from a year earlier, while shipments of soybeans and green coffee rose, Trade Ministry data showed on Tuesday. Exports of sugar fell almost 1 million tonnes from June 2017 as mills held back sales with prices hovering near multi-year lows. Cane processors are also ramping up ethanol production to take advantage of a favorable price gap compared to gasoline in the domestic market. Some commodities exports were hurt in June by transportation problems following an 11-day protest by truckers starting in late May that obstructed major highways nationwide. Meat exports were among the hardest hit, with volumes down around 40 percent from a year ago. In addition to the truckers strike, the sector has suffered with import bans on Brazilian poultry from major trading partners such as the European Union. "We still had the impact of the protests in the first days of June," said Abrão Neto, Brazil's foreign trade secretary. He said that meat shipments were particularly hurt. Government data shows chicken exports fell 17 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2017. Still, cooperatives and commodities traders still managed to keep up soybean shipments even after an all-time record of 12.35 million tonnes in May. June exports of 10.42 million tonnes were 13 percent above the same month in 2017. Corn shipments were meager, however, at around 140,000 tonnes, down from more than half a million tonnes a year ago. Planting of Brazil's largest corn crop (2nd corn crop or winter corn) was delayed this year because of adverse weather, which has likely pushed most corn export movement forward. The following table provides details on the main commodities exports: Commodity June 18 May 18 June 17 Coffee (mln bag) 2.16 1.41 1.91 Soybeans (mln T) 10.42 12.35 9.20 Soymeal (mln T) 1.56 1.65 1.39 Soyoil (mln T) 0.126 0.123 0.164 Sugar (raw,mln T) 1.71 1.81 2.64 Pulp (mln T) 1.42 1.27 1.36 Pork (mln T) 0.29 0.41 0.54 Beef (mln T) 0.54 0.90 0.99 Poultry (mln T) 0.218 0.314 0.343 Iron ore (mln T) 35.3 38.9 33.7 Crude oil (mln T) 2.86 3.78 6.19 Corn (mln T) 0.142 0.56 0.563 Ethanol (mln L) 131.8 90.7 160.1 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Mateus Maia; editing by Grant McCool)