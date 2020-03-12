CORRECTED-Brazil central bank to announce policy decisions at 6:00 pm Wednesdays, as soon as meeting ends

(Corrects day of decisions to Wednesday)

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Thursday that interest rate decisions will revert to being announced immediately after the monetary policy committee known as ‘Copom’ ends its meetings at 6:00 pm local time on the Wednesdays in question.

The changes will come into effect for Copom’s two-day meeting next week which concludes on Wednesday, March 18.

“The adjustments are due to changes in market closing times,” the central bank said in a statement, adding that the second day of Copom’s meetings will start at 2:00 pm instead of 2:30 pm.

With the start of daylight saving time in the United States, the São Paulo stock exchange now closes at 5:00 p.m., instead of 6:00pm.

The central bank affirmed that Copom minutes will continue to be released at 8:00 am on the Tuesday following each meeting.