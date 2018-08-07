Brazil's JBS importing additional corn from Argentina - source

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA is importing additional corn from Argentina to use as feed as rising Brazilian freight costs inflate prices for the domestic crop, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

JBS had resorted to importing corn earlier this year to use as feed in the southern state of Santa Catarina, where it operates several meat processing plants.

JBS’ corn imports so far this year will amount to 120,000 tonnes once two new shipments arrive at Imbituba port later this month, the source said, asking for anonymity because the information is not public. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)