Brazil 2019 corn exports set to soar 80% to record 41 mln tonnes - Anec

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports are forecast to reach a record of 41 million tonnes in 2019, according to grain exporter group Anec, bolstered by a weaker local currency and favorable Chicago prices after bad weather affected the U.S. crop.

If confirmed, Brazilian exports will have grown by 80% from last year’s level of 22.8 million tonnes, according to Anec data. The previous Brazilian corn export record was set in 2015, when the country exported 30.7 million tonnes, Anec said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano )