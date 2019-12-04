Brazil meat-packers should organize to avoid facing corn shortages in 2020

BRASÍLIA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packers will need to plan to avoid facing corn shortages early in 2020, the head of national grain grower group Aprosoja said on Wednesday, referring to low inventories ahead of the harvesting of Brazil’s second corn crop.

“There could be a shortage, especially for producers of poultry and pork, if they don’t organize, if they don’t buy this corn in advance or enter futures markets,” Bartolomeu Braz, president of Aprosoja, told reporters duing an event. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)