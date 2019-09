SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil this week shipped about 60,000 tonnes of corn to the United States, according to Refinitiv data, an unusual export destination given the fact that the country is the largest producer and exporter of the cereal.

The shipment, the first from Brazil to the U.S. this year, was exported by Cargill, ship scheduling information showed. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)