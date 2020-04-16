Brazil's second-corn crop threatened by potential climate issues - INTL FCStone

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Despite a record second-corn crop area in the 2019/2020 season, Brazil’s production potential could be reduced by weather issues in coming weeks, INTL FCStone said in a presentation on Thursday.

Brazil’s domestic corn prices remain high amid heated local consumption, the agribusiness consultancy said, adding Brazil’s second-corn crop forward sales is at 58%, signaling strong exports of the cereal in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)