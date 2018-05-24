UPDATE 1-Brazil's second corn crop seen 10 mln tns lower than last season -consultancy

(New throughout with comments, details from Agroconsult)

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - A severe drought has compromised Brazil’s second corn, the country’s largest crop of the cereal, which is now expected to be 10 million tonnes lower than last season, consultancy Agroconsult said on Thursday.

The firm, which is leading a crop tour of Brazil’s top producing areas, forecast the second corn crop will likely fall to around 57 million tonnes, reducing its previous view by more than 3 million tonnes.

Brazil’s second corn, which is planted after soybeans, accounts for roughly 70 percent of the country’s entire production and make it the world’s third largest producer after the United States and China.

“The drought eased,” said André Pessoa, partner at Agroconsult, during an event in São Paulo, referring to dryness during April and early May, which caused significant losses.

Still, he said Agroconsult’s estimate may be cut further pending a survey of fields in producing states like Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Goiás.

The corn tour will last through June 8 and will cover 83 percent of Brazil’s second corn area. Before the tour kicked off two weeks ago, Agroconsult had estimated 60.2 million tonnes for second-corn production.

Brazil is expected to sell 28 million tonnes of corn this year in global markets, Agroconsult said. This compared with 29.2 million tonnes, according to data from national grain exporters group Anec. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool)