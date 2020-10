A man wearing a protective mask holds a cellphone as he stands near a projection on the building of the National Congress with the message "Mourning, one hundred thousand", in reference to the more than one hundred thousand people who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.