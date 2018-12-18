Company News
Brazil's solicitor general: Andrade deal implicates 100 companies

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s solicitor general, Grace Mendonca, said on Tuesday that a leniency agreement reached with construction company Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia would include testimony of wrongdoing involving at least 100 companies and 250 people.

Mendonca said in a press conference announcing the 1.49 billion reais ($382.05 million) leniency deal that investigations would be opened against all those implicated. The company signed the leniency agreement to settle corruption allegations against it, part of Brazil’s “Car Wash” probe into a sprawling political kickback scheme centered on state-led oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro. ($1 = 3.9000 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

