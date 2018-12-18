UPDATE 1-Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez signs leniency deal in graft probe

(Adds context throughout)

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia, a construction company, has signed a leniency deal with Brazilian authorities, the nation’s Solicitor General and Comptroller General said on Tuesday, as part of the so-called “Car Wash” graft investigation.

Andrade Gutierrez is one of more than 30 construction companies being investigated in the sprawling probe that has uncovered Brazil’s largest corruption scandal in decades.

Authorities did not disclose the terms of the deal with Andrade Gutierrez. They scheduled a news conference for later in the day.

Brazilian authorities want the construction companies under investigation to pay some 34 billion reais ($8.72 billion) in fines for alleged transgressions, but the fines have been reduced for those firms that agree to the deals.

It remained unclear how much Andrade Gutierrez would pay.

Andrade Gutierrez is part of a larger unlisted Brazilian conglomerate that owns a stake in companies including toll road operator CCR. CCR last November agreed to pay a fine of 81.5 million reais for irregularly financing political campaigns.

Andrade Gutierrez has a stake in the San Antonio hydroelectric plant in the Brazilian state of Rondonia.

The most prominent construction company to emerge from the Car Wash probe is Odebrecht SA, which admitted to paying millions of dollars in bribes to authorities in Brazil and throughout Latin America.

Odebrecht agreed to pay 2.7 billion reais in fines as part of its leniency deal in July. ($1 = 3.9013 reais) (Reporting by Lissandra Paraguassu and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)