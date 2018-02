SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have charged two Banco Bradesco SA executives with corruption in a probe over alleged unethical negotiations between the bank and government tax auditors, according to a document filed by the federal prosecutors’ office.

Luiz Carlos Angelotti and Domingos Abreu were charged in the probe, known in Brazil as “Operation Zealots.” Bradesco declined to comment. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)