#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Brazil's Senate passes bank leniency terms, higher fines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that raises maximum fines on financial institutions involved in illicit acts, sending the measure for presidential signature as part of efforts to tackle the country’s worst ever corruption scandal.

The bill raises fines for banks to as much as 2 billion reais ($618.6 million) from 250,000 reais previously. It also allows the central bank to strike plea-bargain agreements with financial firms that admit breaching rules, in exchange for smaller fines or softer punishment terms for their executives.

Legislators and government officials sped up preparation of new rules for so-called bank leniency deals as they feared new disclosures snaring local financial firms in graft scandals, Reuters reported earlier this year.

Some of Brazil’s largest companies, including meatpacker JBS SA and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA , have confessed to wrongdoing after investigators uncovered a giant corruption scheme involving the largest political parties.

The bank leniency deals will be limited to administrative sanctions, leaving prosecutors free to present criminal charges. The central bank will disclose the existence of leniency deals but keep strategic details under seal. ($1 = 3.2329 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
