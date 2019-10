SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA said it was not the manager of the Bintang fund, which is being investigated by prosecutors over allegations it had illegal access to interest rate decisions between 2010 and 2012.

The bank said in a statement that BTG was the fund administrator and did not take investment decisions for the fund. It added that the manager was a financial market professional, unrelated to the bank. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)